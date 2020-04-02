World’s best stories coming to India

Star India has announced the upgrade of Hotstar to Disney+Hotstar on 3 April. ‘With a fresh new look and enhanced user interface, Disney+Hotstar brings together the magic of Disney’s storytelling and the scale and technological expertise of Hotstar, giving users an unparalleled video streaming experience,’ said a press note.

“As people across the country practise social distancing and stay at home, Disney+Hotstar is set to offer an unmatched entertainment experience for families with the world’s best superhero movies, unrivalled animated films, popular kids programming, recently released Bollywood blockbusters, exclusive Hotstar Specials shows, unlimited LIVE sporting action, and much more,” it said, adding: “Starting 3 April three distinct offerings – Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier will be available, offering consumers an abundance of choice.”

Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India, said, “With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this.”