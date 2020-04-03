102 fresh cases make Tamilnadu No.1 Corona-hit State in India

Chennai: Tamilnadu saw a steep increase in fresh coronavirus cases as 102 people tested positive on a single day today, taking the total number of COVID cases to 411.

This was disclosed by Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar in his Twitter post. A majority of the cases were linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, which was seen as the epicentre.

Tamilnadu’s corona cases are the highest in the country ahead of Maharashtra and Kerala. In the last three days alone 286 cases were reported in the State (110 on Apr 1, 74 yesterday and 102 today).

In an update, he said a total of 2,10,538 passengers were screened and 3,684 samples were tested of which

2789 were negative and 411 tested positive. The tests of 484 samples were under process and seven patients were discharged after treatment.

He said there were 23,689 beds in isolation wards, 3,396 ventilators and the current admissions were 1,580. Dr Vijaybaskar tweeted : ”Screened Passengers: 2,10,538, Beds in Isolation Wards: 23,689, Ventilators: 3,396, Current

Admissions:1,580, Samples Tested: 3,684 (Negative:2789, Positive: 411 (Discharged:7), Under Process: 484).”