Govt teachers to help in ration distribution

Chennai: Government school teachers in Dindigul have been ordered by the District Collector to help in distributing ration and government relief fund for the public.

The Tamilnadu government has been distributing Rs 1000 and free ration items to all rice card holders for the past two days across the State.

The relief amount is part of the Rs 3,280 crore package announced by the government following the lockdown due to Covid-19 spread.

The package gives people Rs 1,000 cash apart from 15 kilograms of rice, one kilograms each of sugar, oil and Dal.

The free distribution drive will end of 15 April.

To avoid people crowding, a token based delivery system is being followed.