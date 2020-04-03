If you don’t want free provision, inform us: TN Govt

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has announced that those who do not want the coronavirus relief amount of Rs 1,000 and free provisions from the fair price shops can inform about it in the tnpds.gov.in website and TNEPDS app.

A statement said the exemption of the provision will be applicable only for the month of April.

For the second consecutive day, the Tamilnadu government today distributed Rs 1,000 and free ration items to all rice card holders in the State, as part of the Rs 3,280 crore relief package in view of the nation-wide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The package included Rs 1,000 cash, free 15 kg rice, one kg each of sugar, edible oil and dhal which would be given to the card holders till 15 April.

With a view to avoid crowding in fair price shops, token system was introduced to distribute the relief package to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.