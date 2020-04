Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today handed out safety health kits to sanitary workers in his constituency Kolathur in the city.

Janitors and cleaners were given masks and sanitisers for their safety.

On 21 March, he had met some mediapersons and distributed soaps, hand sanitisers and facemask kits.

Reports claimed yesterday that the DMK had slammed a legal notice against BJP for spreading malicious rumours on social media against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.