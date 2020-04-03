Tamilnadu prisoners make safety masks

Chennai: Inmates in jails across the State have been making face masks for police department and public through tailoring units in jails. On a daily basis they are making as many as 23,000 masks, sources said.

At Puzhal prison, 200 inmates know tailoring and they have shut the tailoring unit temporarily and are teaching all inmates to make masks. This is in practice at all prisons in the State. So far, they have made 1,80,000 masks.

The initiative began after police personnel said there was a shortage of masks while they were on duty. The medical stores were running out of the safety gear. Initially, the inmates of Puzhal, Trichy and Coimbatore were roped in for the task. They managed to make 3,000 masks in a day. Following this, inmates of 135 prisons in the States were roped in.

These jails have the capacity of 23,395 prisoners. Each mask is sold for Rs 10. Many private hospitals and establishments have started giving orders, but the priority is to give for policemen and public. The masks are available at Freedom Bazzar outlets. It is said they would also start selling handsanitisers.