AIADMK contributes Rs 1 crore to coronavirus relief fund

Chennai: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling AIADMK today made a contribution of Rs one crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam made the joint announcement this morning.

A press release said that the party workers of AIADMK have been working hard to combat Coronavirus. It may be noted that the DMK trust also contributed Rs one crore. The MLAs and MPs of DMK gave a month’s salary and released money from their constituency development fund.

They also distributed health kits, including masks and hand sanitizers.