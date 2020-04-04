Indian Army’s advisory to people on PM’s call

Chennai: An advisory by Indian Army asks people to be careful while lighting diyas or candles tomorrow. The advisory urges people to use soaps to wash hands and not alcohol based sanitizers prior to lighting.

Prime Minister Narendra on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on 5 April to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi also asked people to maintain the ‘Lakshman rekha’ of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.