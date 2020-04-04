Corona: Some relief as TN inches down to 3rd place

Chennai: Tamilnadu, which on Friday evening occupied the numero uno position in the country when it comes to coronavirus affected persons, today inched down to third place, offering some relief to people and healthcare managers.

According to latest figures, the State is now after Maharashtra and Delhi, after there was an increase in the number of cases in the country’s business capital and national capital, respectively.

Tamilnadu saw a steep increase in fresh coronavirus cases as 102 people tested positive on a single day Friday, taking the total number of COVID cases to 411.

This was disclosed by Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar in his Twitter post. A majority of the cases were linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, which was seen as the epicentre. In the last three days alone 286 cases were reported in the State (110 on Wednesday, 74 Thursday and 102 Friday).