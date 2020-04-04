Corpn asks Delhi-Chennai air passengers to quarantine themselves

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked the passengers who had arrived from Indigo flight 6E-2403 and Air Asia flight I5-765 from New Delhi on 24 March to self quarantine themseleves for 28 days. They were advised to seek medical care if they develoop any symptoms.

It may be noted with 74 fresh cases reported today, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Tamilnadu stood at 485.

With a staggering 360 cases reported in the State in the last four days alone, (110 on April 1, 74 on April 2, 102 yesterday and 74 today), Tamilnadu is second on India’s COVID-19 chart behind Maharashtra, where it crossed the 500 mark.