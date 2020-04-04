Girivalam cancelled in Thiruvannamalai

Chennai: As a precaution to contain the spread of Covid-19, Thiruvannamalai District Collector K S Kandasamy today announced that ‘Girivalam’, a ritual performed on full moon day, has been cancelled.

The district has been under a tight lock down as two cases of Coronavirus have been reported.

Authorities are on their toes sanitising the areas and enforcing social distancing norms.

Thiruvannamalai is the abode of Lord Annamalaiyar and attracts huge number of devotees on Pournamai days for Girivalam.