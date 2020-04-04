House-to-house check for Covid-19 in Chennai from tomorrow

Chennai: Starting Sunday, health officials in the city will be carrying out house-to-house inspection to find persons with Covid-19 symptoms.

Minister of Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Law, S P Velumani said that the inspection would take place for a period of 90 days. If anyone is found with common cold, cough or fever, appropriate medicine would be provided.

The initiative is carried out to contain the wide-spread of coronavirus.

This morning, a man, aged 51, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away at Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. Tamilnadu reported 102 Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total tally to 411.