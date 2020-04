Though National- award winning actress Keerthy Suresh has plenty of films in her hand including Rajinikanth starrer Annatthee, she is now resting following lockdown over Corona outbreak.

She recently won hearts with her lovely character poster as Anu from Rang De in which she is paired opposite Nithiin.

Helmed by Venky Atluri, the motion poster was well-received by the audiences.

Sources say that her character in the movie has come good and she waits with bated breath to see it on big screen.