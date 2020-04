Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that from tomorrow shops selling essential items in the State will be open from 6 am to 1 pm.

He also requested social workers to help door delivery of provisions to houses that have been quarantined.

Palaniswami further said strict action will be taken against those who are violating the lockdown. He also announced permissions have been given to private hospitals to give treatment for coronavirus patients.