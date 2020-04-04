Samantha to act in a biopic?

There are reports that Samantha has been approached to play the lead role in Carnatic singer Nagarathnamma biopic to be directed by veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

Samantha has has director Ashwin Saravanan’s next horror thriller. The yet-untitled film of Ashwin Saravanan will be produced by Sony Pictures India and Prasanna has been roped in to play a pivotal role.

Samantha has completed the shoot ofor web series The Family Man. She will also be a part of Vignesh ShivN’s next film as director. She is currently in her residence in Hyderabad following lockdown.

Sources close to Samantha said that she was not approached by anyone to act in a biopic on Nagarathnamma.