TN govt releases list of 110 pvt hosps for corona treatment

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today released the list of 110 private hospitals across the State that have been authorised to treat patients with coroanvirus symptoms.

The list has details of hospitals in all districts of Tamilnadu. It is said that the patients will have to bear the expenses of the treatment if they get treated in these private hospitals.

Tamilnadu saw a steep increase in fresh coronavirus cases as 102 people tested positive on a single day on Friday, taking the total number of COVID

cases to 411.

This was disclosed by Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar in his Twitter post.

A majority of the cases were linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, which was seen as the epicentre.