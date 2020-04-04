Vijay Sethupathi is a gangster in Master?

We all know that Vijay Sethupathi plays baddie in Vijay starrer Master. Now it has been revealed that he dons the role of a dreaded gangster in the movie.

As per the lyrical video of the song Parakattum Para Para released by the makers of Master, he plays s character called Bhavani. Both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi know each other since childhood are now locking horns.

Produced by Xavier Britto, Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing the film which also has Shanthanu, Andrea, Gauri Kishan, Ramya, Alagamperumal, and Dheena in pivotal characters. Music is by Anirudh.