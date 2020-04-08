1,13,117 arrested in Tamilnadu, Rs 32 lakh fine collected

Chennai: In a span of over two weeks, the State police have collected fines to the tune of Rs 32 lakh from lockdown violators.

According to an information from the DGP’s office, until 7 April night, Rs 32, 83,844 has been collected from those who were found defying Section 144, which was imposed on the State on 24 March. The curfew was implemented to check the spread of Covid-19.

It is said as many as 1,03,833 violations were recorded and FIRs have been registered. Close to 1,13,117 arrests were made and nearly, 87,577 vehicles were seized.