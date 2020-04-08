Ajith donates Rs 1.25 cr to corona fund

Actor Ajith Kumar has donated a whopping amount of Rs 1.25 crores to the Coronavirus relief fund.

The actor has joined the list of Kollywood celebrities like Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi and Surya, who recently donated for the corona crisis.

The actor has donated 50 lakhs for the PM Cares Fund, 50 lakh for the Chief Minister Relief Fund and 25 lakh for the FEFSI employees.

On the work front, Ajith was shooting for his upcoming flick Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth.