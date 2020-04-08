IndiGo operates relief flights at own cost

New Delhi: IndiGo airline has been allowed by the government to carry cargo in their planes to ferry food, medicine and medical equipment in the country’s battle against the pandemic. These flights are being operated by the company at its own cost, the airline said.

According to Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo: “We know how critical it is for health workers in every corner of the country to get immediate access to medical supplies, and we are grateful to be allowed to play a role, however modest, in this supply chain.”

“The employees of IndiGo would also like to salute our colleagues at Air India for the heroic work they have been doing in evacuating Indians and other nationals stranded in foreign countries.”