Koyambedu market at your doorstep

Chennai: The first phase of the mobile vegetable shops in the city was launched in Koyambedu today.

As many as 16 types of vegetables along with five different fruits will be sold for Koyambedu market rate by Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo.

Residents can place their order by contacting the numbers 9025653376, 044 2479113 before 1 pm. They can also make the booking in the www.cmdachennai.gov.in website by paying an advance of Rs 250. Residents can buy vegetables for five days at one stretch.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said these mobile vegetable shops will be soon introduced across the city.”Vegetables will be sold using 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 motorbikes,” he said.