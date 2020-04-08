Pujara contributes towards PM-CARES fund

Rajkot: India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara said that he and his family have contributed to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) which has been set up to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

“My family and I have contributed our bit to the PM Cares Fund and Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope you will too. We are thankful to all the medical professionals, policemen and women and all others who are out there working hard for our country and humanity,” Pujara said in a statement that he tweeted.

A number of Pujara’s teammates in the Indian cricket team have announced donations to the PM-CARES Fund and other causes to help fight against coronavirus.

The cricket calendar has come to a stop due to the spread of the deadly pandemic that has killed over 76,000 people so far around the world. Pujara’s statement came amid the number of Covid-19 cases increasing in India. On Tuesday, the total number of Covid patients rose to 4,421 with 114 deaths across the country.