Rajinikanth offers his mandapam for covid-19 treatment

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth has said that the State government can use his Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam at Kodambakkam as coroanvirus treatment isolation wards.

Sources close to the actor said that he has expressed his willingness in this regard to the government.

Remember DMDK president Vijayakant also said his party office in Koyambedu and Sri Andal Alagar College of Engineering premises can also be used for the purpose.

It may be noted that DMK had said that the government can use the Kalaivanar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam as isolation wards.