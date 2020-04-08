Temple staff to donate one-day salary to TN CM fund

Chennai: HR&CE Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran said that 3,500 staffs of the department working in 47 temples will donate their one day salary of Rs 52 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the coronavirus prevention and relief works.

It may be noted that State Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan has said that one day salary of teachers amounting to Rs 70 crore will be given to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Earlier Transport Minister M R Vijaya Bhaskar had announced that the employees from the department would contribute their one day salary amounting to Rs 14 crore to the CM fund for corona relief activities.