TN CM to decide tomorrow about extension of lockdown

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will announce the government’s decision about the extension of lockdown tomorrow.

This was stated by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, during her media interaction in Chennai this evening. She also said as many as 48 people, including 42 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamilnadu today, taking the total number of cases to 738.

She also announced the death of a 45-year old man, who succumbed to Covid-19 in Vellore on Tuesday. He had come into contact with a coronvirus positive patient, she told reporters in Chennai. Of the 48 new cases, a total of 42, including a Malaysian national, were same source contact, she said.

Beela said the government’s objective was to ensure that the spread of the virus does not enter the third stage and the health department personnel were working in that direction.