7,000 mobile veggie shops hit Chennai roads

Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash today said that the coronavirus scare has not reached a threatening situation yet. He said that people should honestly tell about their health to the officials who are carrying out door to door inspection.

Prakash inaugurated the mobile vegetable market in the city with a fleet of 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 motorbikes. He said that permission will be granted immediately if someone comes forward to setup a mobile market.

“The move has been initiated by the Greater Chennai Corporation along with the traders association to ensure that people stay indoors during the lockdown,” he added.

The first phase of the mobile vegetable shops in the city was launched in Koyambedu yesterday. As many as 16 types of vegetables along with five different fruits will be sold for Koyambedu market rate by Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo.

Residents can place their order by contacting the numbers 9025653376, 044 2479113 before 1 pm. They can also make the booking in the www.cmdachennai.gov.in website by paying an advance of Rs 250. Residents can buy vegetables for five days at one stretch.