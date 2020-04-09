Corona: CM says TN may enter stage 3

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswam i today said that there are chances of Tamilnadu entering stage three of coronavirus spread.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing a meeting with senior officials from the 12 special teams deputed to monitor the coronavirus prevention and relief works, Palaniswami said 92,814 people are in home quarantine and added that a decision about the extension of lockdown will be taken based on the situation.

“Four lakh rapid test kits are to be procured out of which 50,000 will be received tonight. Orders have been issued to buy 2,500 ventilators,” he said

He further said that the test results of 344 patients are yet to arrive. Palaniswami added that Rs 101 crore has been received as funds for coronavirus prevention and relief works.

“People should come forward and contribute generously for the relief works,” he added. He further said 8.2 lakh members of 12 welfare boards will be given Rs 1,000 per head.

“‘Rs 10 lakh solatium will be given to family members of cops who lost their life on duty. Government job to one family member based on their educational qualification,” he added. He also said people should cooperate with officials who are involved in door-to-door survey.

“They should tell the truth about their health condition. Legal action will be taken if people hide their symptoms,”he added.