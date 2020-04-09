Don’t come out of houses, keep essentials ready for 1 week: TN CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today urged the people not to come out of their houses unnecessarily to prevent the spread of coronavirus and requested them to keep stock of groceries and vegetables for a week.

Speaking to the media, he said the government does not want to lose even a single life due to the coronavirus, and added every single life was important for the government.

He appealed to the people with corona symptoms to approach the doctors. On the possibility of extending the lockdown beyond 14 April as suggested by some states, Palaniswami said a decision would be taken depending on the intensity of the spread of the pandemic.

Going by the number of positive cases (738 so far), the spread has been increasing with each passing day, he said.

The inputs of the 19-member medical experts’ team along with reports from the 12 coordination teams headed by IAS officers would be taken into account before deciding on extending the lockdown, he added.