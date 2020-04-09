Sudden rains lash various parts of city, surprise Chennaiites

Chennai: Residents who were scared and bored due to Coronavirus and lockdown, were in for a surprise late this afternoon when sudden rains lashed various parts of the city.

Many Cennaiites welcomed early summer rains which was a relief with status messages, pictures and videos on social media.

Showers lashed through the entire city, and outskirts like Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

It was earlier predicted that rains were likely to occur at isolated places over parts of Tamilnadu for a span of three days, but Chennai was not in the list.

Regional Meteorological Centre had predicted thunderstorms, with lightning for parts of the State.

Weather experts had warned that days had become hotter in the past one week due to the incoming moisture-laden South-easterly winds from the sea.

Reports say that for the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperature will be 35 degree celsius and 28 degree celcius.

The next two days thunderstorm has also been predicted. After 11 April, temperature is likely to drop.