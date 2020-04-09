Tamilnadu reports 96 new Covid-19 cases, total 834

Chennai: Tamilnadu, which is waging a war against coronavirus, today reported 96 more positive cases. This has taken the State’s total to 834 infected cases.

Speaking to reporters, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that of the persons who tested positive today, 84 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat conference which took place in New Delhi.

Of the remaining 12, three persons were found to have travelled between States, while 10 others were found to have been in contact with those who were found positive for the coronavirus.

The Tamilnadu government has traced 1,480 persons who attended the Delhi conference, of which 763 persons have tested positive.