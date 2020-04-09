Warner does a Jadeja, asks fans for reaction

Sydney: Australia opener David Warner has been constantly interacting with fans on social media as the world is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And with the fate of this years IPL hanging in balance— even though it was set to start from March 29 — Warner took to Instagram to show fans a shoot from last year where he is wielding the bat like a sword just as Ravindra Jadeja does after scoring a fifty.

Taking to Instagram, he posted the video and wrote: ‘Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I’ve got @royalnavghan covered for the sword?’

Warner’s teammate Steve Smith on Tuesday said that he was hoping that the IPL is played out at some stage this year rather than getting cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Plenty going on in the world at present, but hopefully we can get an IPL at some stage. The two seasons that I captained the Royals were both half seasons, Shane Watson gave me the captaincy in 2015 and then last year out of the blue I took over at the back end of the season. Looking at having a crack at it full time and the Royals have a pretty good squad,” he said.

With the pandemic creating havoc across the globe, the BCCI is now also looking at the October-November window to host the IPL.

But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year.

IPL franchises, on their part, have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.