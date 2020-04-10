5 Es to fight lockdown anxiety

Chennai: Being under a lockdown, pushed away from the life we have known and adapting to the restrictions put forward to us is definitely a new experience that this pandemic has created for us.

It has had innumerable effects on our mental health and coping mechanisms. We all have our own struggles, fears and anxieties that we have been dealing with way before this pandemic set it, now it just seems like everything has risen in magnitude.

Speaking to News Today, psychologist Nivetha Raj shares some insights on battling lockdown anxiety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

EXCERCISE

Moving around physically actually helps redirect all the negative energy you may be possessing. Studies show that just about five minutes of any form of exercise can produce anti-anxiety effects. You could take a little walk indoors, try a new dance routine, learn aerobics online or just play with your pet.

EAT

There are several studies that highlight the correlation between eating right and better management of anxiety. Eat a simple diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, proteins, grains and of course, water. Keep the sugar and fat at a minimum because it could worsen your anxiety.

ENGAGE

Engage yourself in hobbies or activities that make you feel positive, confident and much like yourself. This helps oppose certain feelings of anxiety from arising. This could be listening to music, watching feel-good movies, reading your favorite book, art & crafts, learning something new, taking an online course, revamping your room and the list is endless.

EXPRESS

You learn to handle your feelings better when you express what you are going through. One of the best forms of therapy is talking to a loved one or sometimes even a therapist. Expressing how you feel helps you get in touch with yourself, rationalise your thoughts, look at different perspectives and find ways to resolve the feeling.

ELIMINATE TRIGGERS

Anxiety triggers can be different for everyone. A key to handling your anxiety is to discover any anxiety triggers that you may have. Some common triggers that all of us may encounter under this lockdown include; fear of the future, financial concerns, negative thinking, health issues, excessive exposure to information on pandemic, stress, conflicts, loneliness, boredom, feeling stuck and survival. It’s important that you identify your trigger(s) and look at ways to eliminate their power of causing anxiety.

You are bound to feel anxious at times and that’s completely fine. Discover ways to help yourself relieve your anxiety and stress. If you need professional help, this would be the best time to consult a psychologist/mental health expert/ therapist who would be glad to assist you.