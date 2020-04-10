50,000 testing kits reach TN, more on the way

Chennai: The government has ordered four lakh rapid testing kits from China and the first

batch of 50,000 kits has reached Tamilnadu, sources said.

Now the test kits have arrived, the government will be testing the family members and contacts of those who had already tested positive for Covid-19.

After that, tests will be performed on those who have come in contact with these people. Then people living in the areas will be subjected to testing, sources added.

Stating that ICMR recommended equipments were being used for testing corona symptomatic patients, State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh appealed to the people to realise the enormity of the COVID pandemic and cooperate with the government by staying indoors and maintaining social distancing.