After meeting with PM, TN CM to decide on extending lockdown

Chennai: On extending the lockdown in Tamilnadu beyond 14 April, State Chief Secretary K Shanmugam today said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was studying the recommendations of the 19-member medical expert committee, which had suggested extending it by two weeks as the number of cases in the State were increasing every day.

“After tomorrow’s CM’s meet with Prime Minister, the Chief Minister will take a decision on extending the lockdown,” he added.

The State Cabinet is also scheduled to meet at 5 pm tomorrow where a decision on extending the lockdown would be taken, official sources said.

Shanmugam said the Centre has released additional funds to the tune of Rs 314 crore for corona relief and preventive measures in addition to Rs 510 crore sanctioned in the first phase.

The State government was not relying on funds from the Centre and has been using the State’s funds also towards corona relief, he added.

In the State, Chennai, with seven new cases, topped the list with 172 cases, followed by Coimbatore, which reported a whopping 26 cases today (86), Erode (60), Tirunelveli (56) and Dindugul (54).