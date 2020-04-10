Chennai continues to top TN’s corona list

Chennai: Tamilnadu is now second on India’s Covid-19 chart behind the worst-hit Maharashtra, where it crossed the 1,000 mark.

In the State, Chennai, with seven new cases, topped the list with 163 cases, followed by Coimbatore (60), Erode, which reported 26 new cases at 58, and Tirunelveli (56), which has 16 new cases.

State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said till date 7,267 samples were tested

and 834 tested positive. While 5,824 tested negative, the results of 485 were awaited.

She said 59,918 people were under home quarantine, 211 in government quarantine centres and 27, including six on Thursday, were discharged after treatment. A total of 32,896 people have completed 28 days of quarantine. In all 7,267 samples were tested of which 834 tested positive.