Creating awareness on coronavirus

Chennai: Manipal Hospitals Salem in a bid to increase awareness on Covid–19 pandemic- shared insights and handy tips for people to avoid being infected by the deadly virus.

Speaking on the occasion SGS Lakshmanan, Director, Manipal Hospitals Salem said, “we are always at the forefront when it comes to creating awareness towards health issues. At these difficult times when Covid–19 has become a Global Health emergency, it is important for people to be safe and cautious. We are ensuring the safety of our doctors and staff and following the guidelines for hygiene and safety.”

Dr M Arun Karthik, consultant – internal medicine, said, “Coronavirus is a highly contagious. According to WHO, some of the common symptoms to watch out for are high temperature, nasal congestion, sore throat, runny nose, cough, difficulty in breathing and diarrhea.”