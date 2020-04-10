Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 199; cases climb to 6,412 in India

New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 199 and the number of cases to 6,412 in the country today, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,709, as many as 503 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

The Ministry said at least 30 new deaths have been reported since Thursday evening. Twenty-five deaths were reported from Maharashtra, three from Delhi and one each from Gujarat and Jharkhand

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 97, followed by Gujarat at 17, Madhya Pradesh 16 and Delhi 12. Punjab and Tamilnadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telengana has reported seven deaths

West Bengal and Karnataka have registered five deaths each. Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four deaths each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data. The 6,412 figure includes 71 foreign nationals. The death toll on Thursday evening was 169.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Thursday late evening showed at least 6,640 cases and 227 deaths. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry’s data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,364, followed by Tamilnadu at 834 and Delhi with 720 cases

The cases have gone up to 463 in Rajasthan, while they have risen to 442 in Telengana. Uttar Pradesh has 410 cases so far, followed by Kerala at 357 cases. Andhra Pradesh has reported 348 coronavirus cases. Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 259 in Madhya Pradesh, 241 in Gujarat,? 181 in Karnataka and 169 in Haryana.

Jammu and Kashmir has 158 cases, West Bengal has 116 and Punjab has 101 positive patients so far. Odisha has reported 44 coronavirus cases. Thirty-nine people were infected with the virus in Bihar while Uttarakhand has 35 patients and 29 Assam.

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have?18 cases each while Ladakh has 15 and Jharkhand has 13 positive patients so far. Eleven cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while 10 were reported from Chhattisgarh

Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by Puducherry at five cases. Manipur has two while Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each

“State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation,” the Ministry said on its website.