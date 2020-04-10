Don’t hurt sentiments of doctors: CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has denied that one of the corona positive tested patients had escaped from the Villuppuram Government hospital and termed it as baseless.

”Spreading such false and irresponsible information will hurt the sentiments of of doctors, health workers and police personnel, who had been rendering selfless service to tackle the corona spread”, he said, adding, tackling the corona pandemic was a joint and united effort.

A traffic constable on coronavirus lockdown duty died of heart attack and Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs ten lakh to his family and a government job.

He said policeman Arungnadhi, attached to the Mylapore Traffic wing in Chennai city, died of heart attack. Expressing deep anguish over his death, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and

announced a solatium of Rs ten lakh to his family.

He also announced that government job would be given to one of his family members based on the educational qualification.

Palaniswami also said similar assistance and a government job would be provided if any doctor, nurse, health and sanitary workers and police personnel, who were rendering selfless service, died while on Covid duty.