Lanxess India donates Rs 20 mn to PM Cares

Chennai: To help fight the current coronavirus pandemic in India, specialty chemicals company Lanxess has donated Rs 20 million to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) as part of its CSR initiative.

According to a press release, the company has adopted a multi-pronged approach to support the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus. The comprehensive support includes product donation and essential supplies donation, besides the financial support to the PM Cares fund.

Lanxess India has pledged an additional Rs 3 million for donation of material such as face masks, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, groceries, etc. in the States of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, around the areas in which its sites operate.

Based on the local requirements, the material will be procured locally at each location and will be handed over to the respective Municipal Corporations and Government agencies.