Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today chaired a meeting via video conferencing from the Secretariat with 19 medical teams deployed to control the spread of coronavirus.

Sources said that the decision about the extension of lockdown in the State will be taken based on the outcome of this meeting.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were also present during the meeting. Meanwhile, the Tamilnadu Cabinet has been convened to meet tomorrow evening at 5 pm.