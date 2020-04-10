”Vikram not to quit acting”

There were reports in a section of media that actor Vikram is contemplating to quit acting to concentrate on his son Dhruv’s film career.

However sources close to Vikram denied the reports.

They said, ”Shocked to see this and wondering how people can publish such false news without bothering to check with official source. Please check with us before publishing any reports’.

Chiyaan Vikram is currently doing director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra, followed by Mani Rathnam sir’s movie and again a movie with Seven Screen Studios Lalith sir itself.

He is so busy, with so many projects and the above mentioned ones are just a few.

Request all news channels and media friends to please check and clarify with official sources before publishing any news’, read an official statement from the actor’s team.