4 patients including 84-year-old woman recover from Covid-19 in TN

Chennai: Four persons who were tested positive for Coronavirus have been discharged from government hospitals in the State, after they recovered from the disease completely.

This includes a staff of a store at Phoenix Mall in Velacheri. The male staff was admitted to Thiruvannamalai Government Hospital. He was discharged after his treatment completed succesfully and was sent home.

In a separate case, three members from the same family who were admitted to Government Kilpauk Hospital in Chennai have also been discharged. The trio, two women and a man have fully recovered from the virus infection. The women are aged 84, and 54 and the man is 25. They have been sent home.