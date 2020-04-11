Biriyani brawl by Corona patient: More details emerge

Coimbatore: In a freak incident, a coronavirus positive tested patient, frustrated over denial of home made biriyani, broke the window panes at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and ESI hospital here last evening.

Police sources said acting on a complaint from hospital Resident Medical Officer K Kulandaivelu, the Singanallur police have registered a case and said action would be taken against him after completes the treatment.

When the wife of the 27-year-old patient, admitted to isolation ward after he tested positive for COVID-19, brought home-made chicken biriyani for him

for dinner, she was stopped by the hospital authorities, who had prescribed dietary food, refused him to eat outside food.

Frustrated over it and in a fit of rage, the patient, picked up a fire extinguisher kept at the ward, and hurled it on the glass window, damaging its panes.

Police have registered cases against him under Secs 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) of the IPC and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

Police said action will be taken against him after his treatment was completed.

Seventy seven fresh cases were reported in Tamilnadu on Friday of them 72 had contracted the virus from people who had tested positive after attending the

Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi last month.