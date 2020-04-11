Tamilnadu Governor, CM extend Easter greetings

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today conveyed their Easter wishes.

In a statement, Purohit said, “The holy day of Easter is celebrated all over the world as the day of resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters.”

He further said, “This Easter, let us pledge to build a new world where the unifying powers of love, respect and equality overcome the divisive forces of hate, discord and discrimination. Let us all, on this holy day of resurrection resolve to foster peace, harmony and tolerance so as to create a better future for all mankind.”

Palaniswami said at a time when the world is battling against the coronavirus threat this year’s Easter has brought us hope. “People should be aware of the situation and observe social distancing and pray from their houses for the betterment of the society,” he said.