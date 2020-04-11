TN reports 58 new cases, leaves lockdown extension decision to PM

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 58 new coronavirus cases while a man, who tested positive for Covid-19, died in IRT Government Hospital at Perundurai in Erode district.

Out of the 58, 47 had tested positive after attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi last month. Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam announced that the State government was awaiting the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the existing lockdown beyond 14 April.

Today, Covid-19 positive cases in the State reached 969 and death toll touched 10. Shanmugam said 58 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the State on Saturday, with the total number of positive cases reaching 969. The latest death was reported from Erode district.

Shanmugam said, “Tamilnadu will take a decision on lockdown extension based on Centre’s move on the matter depending on what Prime Minister Narendra Modi advises in coming days.”

He added: “We understood from the meet with Prime Minister that if we don’t extend lockdown, the progress made so far would go waste.”