Zonal special task teams formed in TN to combat corona

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has constituted a Zonal Special Task Team, comprising IAS and IPS officers, to trace all contact persons to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the State.

A Government Order (GO), listing out a 10-point agenda to the team, was issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam here today.

The GO said the World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and it was also declared as a notified disease under the Tamil Nadu Public Helath Act, 1939 and under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

Noting that the state government has taken a number of steps to control the spread of coronavirus, the Zonal Special Task team was formed to follow up and ensure tracing of all contact persons to contain the spread of the disease and to ensure welfare benefits reached the public.

The Team would visit the specified district to coordinate with the district team headed by the Collector and ensure monitoring prompt contact tracing of those tested positive and other cases on a day-to-day basis, ensuring quick

sampling, testing and releasing results in a time bound manner, monitoring quarantine and containment areas, identifying, testing symptomatic persons, ensuring essential supplies to them, checking the availability of protective medical materials like face masks, PPE testing kits, monitoring Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and fever cases in other areas of the district, ensuring proper treatment protocol in COVID-19 isolation beds and hospitals, including private hospitals, carrying out proper disinfection measures and monitoring the implementation of various welfare measures.