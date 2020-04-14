Tamil New Year: Celebrations low, but spirits are high

Chennai: People in the State today celebrated Tamil New Year with less fanfare, but their spirits are high as they believe that the coronavirus pandemic would end soon.

There is another reason to cheer- as everyone is at home together for the past couple of weeks due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Prayers were conducted in temples across Tamilnadu, but without the participation of devotees. At their homes, people offered prayers and made traditional dishes.

Social distancing was maintained at shops and this meme, which has gone viral on the social media since this morning, aptly summed up the people’s mood.