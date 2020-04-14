TN allocates Rs 64,27 crore more for corona fight

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today allocated Rs 64.27 crore in addition to the already allocate fund for its fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus.

The fund will be distributed to Greater Chennai Corporation, Rural Development Department, Police, and Fire and Rescue Services department, a government order said today.

A couple of days ago, observing that Rs 100 crore has been received as contribution to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) from Industries and Corporates towards coronavirus relief measures, the Tamilnadu government had announced that all contributions to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for COVID control would qualify as admissible CSR expenditure as per the Centre’s order.

An official release said the State government vide a G.O dated April nine, has directed that all contributions to CMPRF from 24 March to 30 June would be allocated to SDMA and utilised exclusively for activiites to combat the spread of Covid-19.

‘Hence it is clarified that all contributions to CMPRF from 24 March till 30 June will qualify as admissible CSR expenditure’, it said. Companies wishing to donate in kind could get a receipt from the SDMA/State Relief Commissioner to qualify this donation under CSR.