TN records 31 new cases, total coronavirus affected persons 1,204

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 31 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of affected persons to 1204. State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh revealed these figures today.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, she said that proactive steps are being taken to combat the spread of corona and tests are being done on suspected persons by using a detailed contact tracing method.

A 96-year-old coronavirus tested positive man died at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital today, taking the number of Covid-19 deaths in Tamilnadu to 12.

The nonagenarian is the Tamilnadu’s oldest patient to die after contracting the virus. Health and Family Welfare department in a bullet-in said the patient, hailing from Dindigul, was admitted to the hospital at 4 pm on 9 April.

He developed severe breathlessness and ded at 6.40 am today without responding to treatment.

Hospital sources said the patient was disoriented and could not talk since his admission.

His condition worsened over the last two days and did not respond to the treatment.