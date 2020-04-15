38 new coronavirus cases & 2 deaths in Tamilnadu

Chennai: Thirty eight more people tested positive for corona on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,242, even as the pandemic claimed 14 lives in Tamilnadu so far, with two deaths today.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said out of the 38 new cases today, 34 were from single source–linked to last month’s Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi.

The death rate is 1.1 per cent, which is very low, he said and added that the government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been taking all steps to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vijayabaskar said one more testing facility has been granted to Tamilnadu by the Centre.

He said a total number of 118 persons are cured and discharged. He added that 37 were discharged after recovery today alone. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and other top officials accompanied the Minister during the press meet.